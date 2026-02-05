Brooklyn Beckham covers up touching tattoo tribute to his dad in latest devastating blow

Los Angeles, California - Amid an ongoing feud with his family, it appears that Brooklyn Beckham has covered up a touching tattoo tribute to his father that used to sit on his right arm.

Amid an ongoing feud over the treatment of his wife, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham (l.) appears to have covered up a tattoo tribute to his dad. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Adding to the Beckham family's drama, pictures obtained by the Sun seem to suggest that Brooklyn has covered up the word "dad" that was previously sketched onto his right arm.

The tattoo resembled an anchor, with roses and leaves as decorations. "Dad" was written on a banner across the middle, with a rope that twisted from the top to the bottom of the inking.

It seems that while the anchor tattoo itself is still on his arm, the dedication to his father, iconic former soccer player David Beckham, has been lasered off.

"He wanted it gone," one source told the Sun. The same source confirmed previous reports that Brooklyn had covered up a chest tattoo that was dedicated to his mom.

"To see Brooklyn covering up Victoria's tattoo, and now the one he had for his dad, will sting," the source was cited by the Sun as saying. "It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds."

Brooklyn torched both his parents in a searing social media post in January, which saw him allege that they had both "been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding."

Since the revelations came out, the Beckham family has tried to play damage control, but Brooklyn has shut down any possibility that he would consider reconciling with his family.