Extreme ink addict moans about "looking like a fish" after tattooing eyeballs

Saint Albans, Vermont - 28-year-old Aurora Arena decided to inject tattoo ink into her eyeballs, despite the extreme risk that it could blind her. Now, she thinks that the inking has made her look like a fish.

There's nothing usual about the way that Aurora Arena looks, having covered herself in countless tattoos and radical body modifications.

This Vermont tattooist describes herself on TikTok as an "emo anime monster girl" and has taken that description to heart, with black and white tattoos coating her entire chest, most of her face, and a great deal of her body.

While barely an inch of her face goes without a piercing of some kind, it is the more extreme of her body mods that truly catch the eye – for example, a tongue that has been chopped in half to look like that of a snake.

What Arena herself is most obsessed with, however, is her set of black eye tattoos that have been inked directly into her sclera, despite the significant risk that it could have blinded her.

"Eyeball tattoos are four injections per eye of tattoo ink diluted with water," Arena said in comments cited by the Mirror. "It must be done perfectly, or else you will go blind."

"I love my eyeball tattoos, and I love that they drive intolerant, judgmental people away from me," she continued. "I did it to heal, and I don't regret a thing. I looked in the mirror, and I looked so weird. I loved it."

It's not all sunshine and roses, however, as Arena does have concerns about the way they make her look.