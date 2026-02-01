Extreme body modification fanatic chops off nose in radical transformation

Meet "Princess Curiosity," who has taken her extreme body modification journey to the next level by chopping her nose off and splitting her tongue in half!

Princess Curiosity has taken body modification to the next level by chopping off her nose and splitting her tongue in half. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@curiosity.bodmod

One good look at Princess Curiosity and you will realize why more than 10,000 people follow her on TikTok - her entire body is covered in radical tattoos and incredibly intense body modifications.

Covering her face and chest, and stretching down her arms as well, are a collection of black tattoos that look like they've been almost scratched on.

These blackened scribbles coat her face and are contrasted by one of her legs, which has been completely blacked out.

Most notable is her nose, about an inch of which has been chopped off. The amputated section leaves in its place two gaping holes and a good deal of scar tissue.

That's not her only radical body mod either, because Princess Curiosity has also chopped her tongue in half, giving her an almost reptilian look.

Under the skin on her forehead, a number of lumps emerge, created through the process of subdermal implanting – the placement of silicon molds beneath the skin.

In one post on TikTok, Princess Curiosity truly showed off the extent of her radical transformation with a series of pictures showing her before the tattoos and before the nose amputation.