Extreme tattoo addict who turned himself into a demon totally transforms his look

Berlin, Germany - An extreme tattoo addict who goes purely as "The Reborn" has taken over the body modification space with an extraordinary transformation that has turned him into a real-life demon.

"The Reborn" has undergone another major transformation, departing from his goal to become a real-life demon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

"Do you like tattoos in combination with hair and a beard?" the Reborn asked in a TikTok post earlier this week, showing off a comparison between how he looked in 2024 and how he looks today.

The change is remarkable, displaying a face that had far fewer inkings and was lighter than it is today, but also far more demonic and disturbing.

Years ago, he declared that he'd been "reborn" in a flashback snap on Instagram, where he now has 206,000 followers and goes by @inkcroalpha.

Since then, he's gone through many changes and a range of journeys, showing off his remarkable transformation with his many fans.

Nowadays, the Reborn sports a full bodysuit that coats nearly all of his skin in thick, black ink. The designs are detailed and extensive, sketching designs all over his head, face, chest, arms, and legs.

The dark-black design of his bodysuit contrasts vastly with the bright-red ink that he's had injected into his eyeballs, maintaining a seriously demonic look.

His demon aspirations seem to have calmed down, however, as recent images and clips show him sporting an elegant beard and looking comparably normal.

Last year, the Reborn experimented with how he might look if he decided to get rid of tattoos, which cover about 95% of his body. Using makeup, he covered up his face and showed off a truly astounding transformation.