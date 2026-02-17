Joke of the Day for February 17, 2026: A yummy silly
Your Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a little pizza funny to kickstart your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
What’s a dog’s favorite type of pizza?
Pup-eroni.
