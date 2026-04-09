Brooklyn Beckham takes another swipe at parents with brand new tattoo tribute to his wife

Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Beckham seems to have taken another swipe at his parents by showing off a brand new tattoo tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz in a recent social media post.

Brooklyn Beckham (l) has reportedly got a new tattoo tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz (r.) © AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Baby bottles coming," Brooklyn Beckham captioned a recent post on his Instagram account, showing off a new baby-sized bottle of his hot sauce brand.

What was most remarkable about the post, however, was not the advertisement itself, but rather a new tattoo that was clearly visible on his hand.

Beneath a large tattoo of Peltz's name – which read, "Beautiful girl Nicola" – there was a small sketched inking of the words, "Our little bubble," clearly visible.

The tattoo seems to be a reference to a statement he gave describing the home he'd built with Peltz after relocating to the US and preparing to get married in 2022.

"I'm marrying my best friend," the Daily Mail cites Beckham as saying. "So we kind of have our own little bubble together now, and it's just really nice."

Beckham's never-before-seen inking comes at a time when he has become increasingly estranged from his family, who he has accused of "endlessly trying to ruin my relationship."

Since publicly torching his parents in January, Brooklyn has continued his extraordinary mud-slinging by removing a number of tattoo tributes to both David and Victoria Beckham.

In February, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey – who attended Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding – weighed in on the mess, stating that "There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun."