Woman turns herself into a real-life monster with tattooed eyeballs and fangs

Nerja, Spain - A woman who simply goes as Hipnotika on social media has turned herself into a real-life monster by tattooing her eyeballs and getting fangs permanently installed in her mouth.

Hipnotika has used extreme body modifications such as tattooed eyeballs and fangs to turn herself into a real-life monster. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hipnotika_beautiful_monster

Boasting more than 330,000 followers on TikTok, where she goes by @hipnotika_ink_mod, Hipnotika has made a real name for herself with her unique – and slightly frightening – style.

Covered in tattoos from head to toe, her use of body modifications and body art has shaped her entire aesthetic, coating her body in delicate black-and-white sketches.

In many clips, she can be seen with tattoos that cover the top of her head like hair and other inkings that stretch down her neck onto her chest and nearly black out her arms and legs.

Most noticeable, however, are not the inkings that cover much of her skin, but instead the dramatic black tattoos on her eyeballs, filling the sclera and leaving only the iris and pupil intact.

She's not the only body mod addict to be obsessed with eye tattoos, however. One Australian adult model almost went blind from getting a body artist to tattoo her eyeballs blue.

Her tattooed eyeballs are somehow not even the full extent of Hipnotika's transformation, however, as becomes clearly apparent whenever she opens her mouth.

Looking past the extensive piercings she boasts, you'll immediately notice the pair of vampire fangs that she's had installed inside her mouth, alongside a tongue that's been chopped in half.