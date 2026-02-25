Heavily tattooed woman shows off full extent of her radical transformation

Cologne, Germany - Lena may be one of the most tattooed people in all of Germany, and in a recent post, she revealed the true extent of this transformation with a glimpse into her pre-ink life.

Lena revealed the true extent of her remarkable tattoo transformation in a recent post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@leenaxy_

Over the last few years, Lena has covered the vast majority of her body in intricate and detailed tattoos, sketched mostly in black and white across her chest, arms, stomach, and down her legs.

Recently, she complemented these inkings with blackout tattoos up and down her left arm, leaving barely an inch of skin untouched.

"I'm sharing a little recap of each day and what my arm looked like each time," she wrote in German alongside the blackout tattoo. "I find it incredibly exciting to see the process unfold, and I hope you do too."

Most incredible, though, is a recent video in which Lena showed off how her appearance has changed in recent years.

Starting off, she's seen as a small child, and by the end of the video, she's a fully-grown adult with an extraordinary array of tattoos.

"And you were such a sweet child," she captioned the video. "You were so sweet."

"A lot has changed, both inside and out," she captioned another post that compared her current look to how she was five years ago.