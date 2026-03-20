Tattooed adult film star abandons plans to remove ink over "horrifying" AI image

Brisbane, Australia - Aussie adult film star and body modification influencer Amber Luke announced that she wouldn't follow through on plans to remove her tattoos after seeing a "horrifying" AI image.

Amber Luke decided against getting her tattoos removed after seeing an AI-generated image of what she'd look like without them. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke.666

Amber Luke has made a name for herself on social media for her remarkably unique look and the extreme modifications and tattoos she's used to transform her body.

Her experience has been marred by difficulties, however. She has faced discrimination due to her unusual look and was nearly blinded by the decision to tattoo her eyeballs.

A few months ago, Luke revealed that she intended to remove her face tattoos and even started treatment. The first few rounds of tattoo removal went successfully, and she started to look very different.

But now Luke seems to have made the decision to pause her tattoo removal after feeling "horrified" by an AI representation of what she will look like when the transformation is over.

"I put my face into ChatGPT and asked it to remove all my tattoos," she said, according to the Daily Star. "I absolutely hated what I saw. I despised it; I think, in the end, I was doing it more for everyone else's benefit."

Luke has spent more than $250,000 transforming her entire body into the style and vibe she has always wanted. Her first few months of tattoo removal only saw seven of her inkings removed.

She also expressed concern over the impact that laser tattoo removal would have on her face and said that she'd have to use stem cell treatment "to make healing a lot easier and quicker."