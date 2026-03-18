Canada's defense minister gives categorical response to question of involvement in Iran war

Brampton, Canada - Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty on Tuesday made it categorically clear that his country "has no intention" of getting involved in President Donald Trump's war on Iran .

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty (r.) reiterated that Ottawa "has no intention" of getting involved in the US-Israeli war on Iran. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McGuinty's comments came after he was asked by a reporter whether Canada was ruling out any defensiv deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in the Middle East.

"Generally, we have CAF members deployed in the Middle East," McGuinty told reporters during a press conference on Canada's recent contributions to Ukraine. "Different settings, different roles, different purposes."

"We were not consulted before this conflict began," he continued. "Canada has not participated in this conflict, and Canada has no intention of doing so."

"Clearly beyond that, the Prime Minister was also clear yesterday in indicating that it is time now for, basically, an opportunity to pursue dialogue and to look for, hopefully, a cessation of the hostilities."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has at times been critical of the US-Israeli war on Iran but has been unclear on the exact role that the CAF will continue to play in the Middle East.

At the same time, Canada is in talks with the Gulf states to help with the response against retaliatory strikes from Iran.