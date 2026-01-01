Russia blames Ukraine for deadly New Year drone strike

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Thursday said Kyiv was behind a deadly drone strike on a hotel in the Moscow-held part of Ukraine 's southern Kherson region that killed at least 20 people celebrating the New Year.

This handout photo released by Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, shows the site of a drone attack on a hotel in Khroly on Thursday. © THE GOVERNOR OF KHERSON REGION VLADIMIR SALDO / AFP

The accusations come at a crunch moment after weeks of diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the near four-year war, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "10%" away from a peace deal.

According to a Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, "the enemy" fired three drones that "struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly," where "civilians were celebrating the New Year."

Kyiv has not commented on the allegations.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a probe into the attack, which had "killed more than 20 people and injured many more."

A building gutted by fire, piles of smoldering rubble, and charred bodies were seen in pictures that Saldo posted on Telegram.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist" attack against the civilian population.

Zelensky said Russia was carrying the war "into the New Year" with more than 200 drones fired overnight, mainly targeting energy facilities.

"A significant number of consumers" were cut off from power, Ukraine's power operator Ukrenergo said. Railway and port infrastructure was also damaged in the latest barrage.