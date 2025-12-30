Ukraine hits back at claims of attack on Putin's residence as Russia drops ominous hint

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to sabotage peace talks, saying there was no "plausible" evidence of a reported drone attack on one of Vladimir Putin 's residences.

Ukraine said there was no evidence of an alleged drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novgorod. © Collage: via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a day earlier Russia was preparing the ground for an attack on Kyiv, calling on residents of the capital to be on alert.

The Kremlin claimed Monday that Ukraine had launched drones at Putin's secluded home in the Novgorod region, between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Calling it a "terrorist act" and a "personal attack against Putin," it added on Tuesday that evidence for the allegations could not be provided, as the drones were "all shot down."

Russia's army had already chosen "how, when and where" to retaliate against Ukraine, the Kremlin said, adding that it would now "toughen" its negotiating position in negotiations to end the conflict.

But Kyiv hit back through its foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, who wrote on social media: "Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence."

"And they won't. Because there's none. No such attack happened," he insisted.