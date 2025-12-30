Ukraine hits back at claims of attack on Putin's residence as Russia drops ominous hint
Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to sabotage peace talks, saying there was no "plausible" evidence of a reported drone attack on one of Vladimir Putin's residences.
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a day earlier Russia was preparing the ground for an attack on Kyiv, calling on residents of the capital to be on alert.
The Kremlin claimed Monday that Ukraine had launched drones at Putin's secluded home in the Novgorod region, between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
Calling it a "terrorist act" and a "personal attack against Putin," it added on Tuesday that evidence for the allegations could not be provided, as the drones were "all shot down."
Russia's army had already chosen "how, when and where" to retaliate against Ukraine, the Kremlin said, adding that it would now "toughen" its negotiating position in negotiations to end the conflict.
But Kyiv hit back through its foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, who wrote on social media: "Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence."
"And they won't. Because there's none. No such attack happened," he insisted.
Europe backs Ukrainian line – in contrast to Trump
European leaders rallied around Zelensky following Moscow's allegation and – according to Poland – were set to discuss the war later on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump – who spoke to Putin on Monday – appeared to take Russia's side.
"You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good," the 79-year-old said.
"It's one thing to be offensive because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house."
Russia has not said where Putin was at the time. His residences are shrouded in secrecy in Russia, as is much of his private life, but Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – who died in an Arctic prison last year – had published investigations into a luxury lake-side residence in the Novgorod region.
Putin had increasingly used the home since the Ukraine war began, as it was more secluded and better protected by air defense installations, according to an investigation by RFE/RL.
Ukraine peace negotiations at a crossroads
Russia's claims came after Zelensky held talks with Trump in Florida, with the Ukrainian leader saying it was a "fabrication" intended to sabotage diplomatic progress made by the US and Kyiv.
Moscow's allegation comes at a pivotal moment for diplomacy to end the war.
Ukraine has said it has agreed to 90% of a US-drafted peace plan, but Russia has been hesitant to accept a deal that does not meet its territorial demands.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia intends to seize the rest of Ukrainian land he has proclaimed as Russian if diplomacy fails.
Cover photo: Collage: via REUTERS