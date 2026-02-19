Mexico's Sheinbaum warns US against regime change in Cuba: "There must be no invasions"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned the US against attempting to invade and conduct regime change in Cuba and offered to mediate between the two countries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned the US against trying to conduct regime change in Cuba and offered to mediate. © IMAGO/Aal.Photo

Sheinbaum confirmed that talks are ongoing to allow Mexico to mediate between the US and Cuba amid a brutal oil blockade.

"It depends on both governments, not only on the will of the Mexican government," Sheinbaum said in comments translated from Spanish during a daily press conference on Thursday.

"The only ones who can decide the government in Mexico are the Mexican people," Sheinbaum said, warning against regime change. "There must be no invasions. It's the people's decision."

Mexico's government has been keen to aid Cuba as it struggles under the weight of an intensifying trade embargo from the US.

In January, the island nation was entirely cut off from oil when the US first abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and then threatened to impose massive tariffs on countries that sell crude to the island nation.

Last week, Mexico sent more than 800 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba, including vital food supplies, after Sheinbaum warned that the US' actions threaten to trigger a massive "humanitarian crisis."

Sheinbaum doubled down on her country's support of Cuba on Saturday by offering to help relieve the country's oil crisis by allowing Mexico to serve as an air bridge where airplanes can refuel on their way to Havana.

"We will continue sending humanitarian aid, food, and some other requests that the Cuban government has made to us that its people need," Sheinbaum said on Thursday.