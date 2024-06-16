Russia reportedly steps up military attacks on Ukraine during peace conference

Kyiv, Ukraine - Against the backdrop of the two-day Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland that ended on Sunday, Russia has stepped up its military attacks on Ukraine, according to Kiev.

A resident looks out of a blown window of her flat in a damaged building following an overnight Russian strike in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, on June 14. © Genya SAVILOV / AFP

"Throughout the day, the enemy is intensifying its offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to penetrate our defenses and try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions," the Ukrainian General Staff stated in its situation report on Sunday evening.

According to the report, the number of battles has risen to 88. Most of the battles took place in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine – 36 in total. The report added that 25 of the attacks were repelled, but 11 were ongoing.

The Russian military is attempting to make further advances, particularly near the city of Pokrovsk, it said.

The Russian military is also said to have made ten attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the front immediately to the north and south – in the Lyman area and around Kurakhove.

Moscow's air force dropped heavy glide bombs on the defense positions, it said.

The information could not be independently verified.

Since last fall, Ukraine has been on the defensive due to delayed arms and ammunition supplies from the West.