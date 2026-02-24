Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a sunny silly to perk you up! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How does the sun cut his hair?
Eclipse it.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Abed Ismail