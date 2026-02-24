Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a sunny silly to perk you up! Here's one to make you smile.

How does the sun cut his hair?

Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile

Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity

Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

