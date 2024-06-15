Zelensky announces plan to present Russia with proposal for ending war

Burgenstock, Switzerland - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would present Moscow a proposal for ending the war once it had been agreed by the international community.

He made the commitment in Switzerland during an address to an inaugural summit on peace in his country, attended by more than 90 countries, but not Russia.

Zelensky told the forum he hoped the summit would lay the groundwork for a "just" and "lasting" settlement with Russia.

"We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a lasting way," he said.

"Then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, and so that at the second peace summit, we can fix the real end of the war," he added.

Zelensky did not say if he was prepared to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly.

On the eve of the summit, Putin laid out his own conditions for ending the conflict.

He called on Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the south and east of the country and renounce its ambitions to join the NATO military alliance, conditions quickly dismissed by Zelensky.