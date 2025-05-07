Three-day truce with Ukraine has started, Russian media says

Moscow, Russia - A three-day truce in the conflict with Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to coincide with World War II Victory Day commemorations took effect Thursday, Russian state media reported.

This handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows rescuers putting out a fire in a residential building following a Russian drone attack, in Kyiv, on Wednesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © PAVLO PETROV / State Emergency Service of Ukraine / AFP

Ukraine never agreed to the truce and has dismissed it as political theatrics, calling instead for a 30-day ceasefire.

The truce began at midnight (2100 GMT on Wednesday) and is scheduled to last until the end of Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

"The ceasefire ... on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory has begun," the state RIA news agency reported.

Hours before, Moscow and Kyiv traded a slew of aerial attacks, prompting airport closures in Russia and leaving at least two dead in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said Russian forces will honour Putin's order, but will respond "immediately" if Ukraine launches any attacks.

Putin announced the truce last month as a "humanitarian" gesture, following pressure from the US to halt his three-year assault on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has sought to broker a lasting ceasefire between the enemies since his inauguration, but has failed to extract major concessions from the Kremlin.

Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional ceasefire in March, and has since offered only slim contributions to Trump's peace efforts.