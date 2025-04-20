Zelensky accuses Russia of continuing to bomb Ukraine despite Putin's "Easter truce"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Attacks on Ukraine continued overnight despite Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declaring a truce over Easter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"Overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, while in some areas still continuing isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X, citing information from his commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

There had been 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces between 6 PM local time – when the truce was supposed to have taken effect – and midnight, Zelensky said. Drones were used by Russians 290 times, he added.

"Everywhere our warriors are responding as the enemy deserves, based on the specific combat situation. Ukraine will continue to act symmetrically."

The ceasefire covers 30 hours over Easter Sunday, the height of the Christian calendar, which falls on the same day this year for Christians of all denominations.

Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials had been skeptical of the short truce announced at the last minute by Putin. Along with the announcement on Saturday, Putin wished all Russian fighters on the fronts in Ukraine a happy Easter.

Zelensky on Sunday reiterated his proposal to extend the ceasefire for 30 days to "give peace a chance."

"We will act in accordance with the actual situation on the ground," he added.