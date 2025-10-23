Trump slaps "tremendous" sanctions on Russian oil in bid to end Ukraine war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies on Wednesday, complaining that his talks with Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war "don't go anywhere."

The administration of US President Donald Trump (r.) has announced new sanctions against Russia as talks with President Vladimir Putin "don't go anywhere." © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The European Union also unveiled a fresh wave of sanctions to pressure Russia to end its relentless, three-and-a-half-year invasion of its neighbor, which is allied with both Washington and Brussels.

Trump has held off pulling the trigger on sanctions against Russia for months, but his patience snapped after plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest collapsed.

"Every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don't go anywhere," Trump said in response to a question from an AFP journalist in the Oval Office.

But Trump added that he hoped the "tremendous sanctions" against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil would be short-lived. "We hope that the war will be settled," he said alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday evening that the US still wants to meet with the Russians, despite the sanctions.

"We're always going to be interested in engaging if there's an opportunity to achieve peace," Rubio told reporters.

Separately, the EU agreed to impose new measures aimed at crimping Moscow's oil and gas revenues over the war, a spokesperson for the bloc's current Danish presidency said.

That package – the 19th from the EU since the Kremlin's 2022 invasion – sought to keep the pressure on Russia in light of Trump's faltering peace push and an escalation of Russia's offensive.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US welcomed the sanctions.

"This decision fully aligns with Ukraine's consistent position that peace can only be achieved through strength and by exerting maximum pressure on the aggressor using all available international instruments," Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna said in a statement.

The sanctions came hours after Russia's latest overnight barrage on Ukraine killed seven people – including two children – and ripped into a kindergarten.