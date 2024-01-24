Ukraine accused of shooting down Russian plane carrying its own prisoner of war

Korochansky, Russia - Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of shooting down a military transport plane carrying dozens of Ukrainian prisoners, killing everyone on board.

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of shooting down a plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war. © Collage: Screenshot/Telegram/Военный Осведомитель

Unverified videos on social media showed a large plane, purportedly in Russia's western Belgorod region, falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball.



Russia's defense ministry said the IL-76 plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers captured in Russia's offensive, six crew, and three escorts.

It claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv border region had fired two missiles at the transport aircraft and described the incident as a "terrorist act."

A Ukrainian government body responsible for issues linked to prisoners of war said it was probing the Russian claims.

AFP could not independently verify the Russian claims, but the incident would represent one of the single most deadly episodes of the full-scale conflict in weeks.

The defense ministry said the crash had come just hours ahead of an agreed prisoner exchange later on Wednesday that was set to take place at a border crossing in Belgorod.

"The Ukrainian leadership was well aware that, in accordance with established practice, the Ukrainian servicemen to be exchanged would be transported by military transport aircraft to Belgorod aerodrome today," it said.