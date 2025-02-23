UN chief criticizes US-backed Ukraine resolution ahead of key vote

New York, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Sunday, on the eve of a key United Nations vote, for a Ukraine peace deal that respects the country's "territorial integrity."

"I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace – one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Guterres said in a statement.

The Security Council vote will be on a US-backed draft resolution that makes no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"Monday, February 24 marks three years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law," the UN chief said.

"Eighty years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the United Nations," Guterres said.

He saluted "all efforts towards achieving a just and inclusive peace."

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has adopted a tougher stance on Kyiv while taking a friendlier tone toward Moscow.