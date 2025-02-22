US to present Ukraine resolution to UN – with concerning omissions

New York, New York - The US proposed Friday a United Nations resolution on the Ukraine conflict that omitted any mention of Kyiv's territory occupied by Russia , diplomatic sources told AFP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged UN members to approve the "simple, historic" resolution.

Washington's proposal comes amid an intensifying feud between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has seen Trump claim it was "not important" for his Ukrainian counterpart to be involved in peace talks.

It also appeared to rival a separate draft resolution produced by Kyiv and its European allies, countries that Trump has also sought to sideline from talks on the future of the three-year-old war.

The Ukrainian-European text stresses the need to redouble diplomatic efforts to end the war this year, noting several initiatives to that end, while also blaming Russia for the invasion and committing to Kyiv's "territorial integrity."

The text also repeats the UN General Assembly's previous demands for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Those votes had wide support, with around 140 of the 193 member states voting in favor.

Washington's text, seen by AFP, calls for a "swift end to the conflict" without mentioning Kyiv's territorial integrity and was welcomed by Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, as "a good move" – but stressed that it did not address the "roots" of the conflict.