Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2026: Mom loses it at daughter's hilarious indoor skydiving fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, this mom just can't hold back her tears of laughter as she films her daughter's less-than-successful indoor skydiving attempt.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nicole Small's little girl steps inside the wind tunnel as an instructor holds on tight, but she completely loses control of her legs as they flail wildly in every direction.

The instructor tries to keep her steady while the daughter's helpless expression says it all – sending the mom into a fit of hysterics as she films the experience.

"I’ve never seen somebody’s legs flap in the wind," one viewer commented.

Another viewer wrote, "PLEASE the way he's just holding her under his arm as she flails like an inflatable tube guy I CANNOT."

Check it out:

This mom couldn't help but laugh when her daughter turned into a human noodle during an indoor skydiving experience!
This mom couldn't help but laugh when her daughter turned into a human noodle during an indoor skydiving experience!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nicolesmall_
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Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nicolesmall_

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