Zelensky agrees to meet Putin in person for Ukraine peace talks – on one condition

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he is willing to meet "personally" with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin , for talks in Istanbul on May 15 – on the condition that a 30-day ceasefire comes into play Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) is willing to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in person – as long as a 30-day ceasefire is declared on Monday. © Collage" REUTERS

"We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."

The two countries have not held direct talks since the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a meeting on May 15.

However, in the nighttime press conference at the Kremlin, Putin did not comment on the 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Kyiv and its European allies.

US President Donald Trump earlier wrote on his Truth Social platform: "President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH."

"Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!"