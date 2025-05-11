Zelensky agrees to meet Putin in person for Ukraine peace talks – on one condition
Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he is willing to meet "personally" with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for talks in Istanbul on May 15 – on the condition that a 30-day ceasefire comes into play Monday.
"We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy," Zelensky said in a post on X.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."
The two countries have not held direct talks since the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
Zelensky's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a meeting on May 15.
However, in the nighttime press conference at the Kremlin, Putin did not comment on the 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Kyiv and its European allies.
US President Donald Trump earlier wrote on his Truth Social platform: "President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH."
"Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!"
Ukraine demands 30-day ceasefire "first"
On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday the leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland pressured Russia – with Trump's support – to commit to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Monday.
"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 15, and Ukraine is ready to meet," Zelensky said on social media.
"It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war," he added, in a break of tone.
"The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire."
Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv would only meet if Moscow agreed to the proposal.
"First, a 30-day ceasefire, then everything else," he said on social media. "A ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war and it will confirm Russia's readiness to end the killing."
