Zelensky announces meeting with Trump as Ukraine peace negotiations pick up pace

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced he would meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, are set to meet for talks in the coming days. © TOM BRENNER / AFP

"We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future," Zelensky wrote on X.

He said this came after Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's lead negotiator in the talks seeking an end to Russia's invasion, reported on his latest contacts with the US side.

"A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky wrote.

The Kyiv Post, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the meeting could take place on December 28 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against its neighbor have intensified in recent weeks, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner engaged in intensive talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Zelensky also spoke by phone with the pair on Thursday, a day after going public with a draft peace plan comprising 20 points. It includes security guarantees for his country that are similar to the mutual assistance clause in Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Russian reactions to the negotiations in various places have been muted. A main sticking point remains Moscow's demand that it take control of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbass region that it does not control militarily.