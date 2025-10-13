Zelensky piles pressure on Russia with plans to meet Trump in Washington

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he will go to Washington this week to see US President Donald Trump , to discuss air defenses and how to put more pressure on Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit US counterpart Donald Trump (r.) in Washington this week. © Collage: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

Zelensky said he would join a Ukrainian delegation there holding talks with US politicians and companies, and he hoped to have his meeting with Trump on Friday.

He highlighted that he had two phone calls with Trump over the weekend, during which they discussed the "challenges" Ukraine faces as Russian strikes target the country's energy infrastructure, and the situation on the battlefield.

"We discussed some sensitive issues. That conversation was not enough, even though it was substantive," the Ukrainian leader said, as he hosted a visit to Kyiv by the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

He said the Ukrainian delegation, which has already left for the US, included Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as well as the heads of his presidential office and of the national security council, and diplomatic representatives.

When Zelensky joins them, he said he planned to have more meetings, including with US military companies, senators and congressmen.