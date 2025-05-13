Zelensky pleads with Trump as Putin meeting grows uncertain

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to help secure a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, accusing the Russian leader of not seriously wanting to negotiate an end to the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) urged Donald Trump (c.) to help secure a meeting with Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian leader of not seriously wanting to negotiate an end to the war. © Collage: Genya SAVILOV, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, & Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP

The Kremlin declined to comment on Zelensky's invitation to meet in Turkey for the second day running on Tuesday, after Putin himself had suggested direct Russia-Ukraine talks.

Trump has welcomed the idea of a meeting between the two presidents, and said he might go himself.

"We have invited President Trump to join us. I do not know the US president's decision, but if he confirms his participation, I think it would give additional impetus for Putin to come," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv.

"We will do everything to ensure that this meeting takes place," he added, though he accused Putin of not seriously wanting to end the war or negotiate with him.

"I believe that Putin does not want the war to end, does not want a ceasefire, does not want any negotiations," Zelensky said.

Kyiv also urged the US to levy its most hard-hitting package of sanctions on Moscow if Putin rejects the call to meet.

"This should be the strongest package of sanctions," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv.