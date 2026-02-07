Zelensky says US has set new deadline as it presses Ukraine and Russia to end war

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US wants Ukraine and Russia to end their nearly four-year war by June, and has offered to host talks between the two sides in Florida next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in a press conference with the secretary general of NATO following their meeting in Kyiv on February 3, 2026. © Genya SAVILOV / AFP

US-led efforts to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II have stepped up a gear in recent weeks, but Moscow and Kyiv remain at odds over the key issue of territory.

Russia, which occupies around 20% of its neighbor, is pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal and has threatened to take it by force if talks fail.

But Ukraine says ceding ground will embolden Moscow, so it will not sign an agreement that fails to deter Russia from invading again.

"The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams – Ukraine and Russia – meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week's time," Zelensky told reporters in comments made public early Saturday.

"They say that they want to do everything by June," he added.

The US has mediated two rounds of negotiations between the two sides in Abu Dhabi since January, brokering a major prisoner exchange but failing to reach a breakthrough on territory.

Both Moscow and Kyiv said talks have been difficult.