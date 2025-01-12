Zelensky "ready" to hand North Korean POWs to Pyongyang for prisoner swap

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was ready to hand captured North Korean soldiers to Pyongyang in exchange for the return of Ukrainian POWs held in Russia.

Zelensky's offer came a day after Ukraine announced it had captured two North Korean soldiers wounded fighting against Kyiv's troops in Russia's Kursk region. It did not provide any proof of their nationality.

On Sunday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service backed up Ukraine's account, telling AFP it "confirmed" that the Ukrainian military had captured two North Korean soldiers on January 9 in the Kursk region.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Zelensky wrote on X.

There would "undoubtedly be more" North Korean soldiers captured by Kyiv, he added.

For "those North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return, there may be other options available", said Zelensky.

North Koreans who wanted "to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean will be given that opportunity".

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has acknowledged that North Koreans have been deployed to fight against Ukraine.