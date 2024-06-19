Russia and North Korea sign major new deal as Putin and Kim exchange gushing praise

Pyongyang, North Korea - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a mutual defense agreement with North Korea 's Kim Jong-un, who offered his "full support" for the war on Ukraine.

The pledge of military cooperation was part of a strategic treaty signed during a summit in Pyongyang, where Putin was making his first visit in 24 years.



"It is really a breakthrough document," Putin said at a press conference in the North Korean capital, adding that it provided, "among other things, for mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties to this treaty," Russian news agencies reported.

The two countries have been allies since North Korea's founding after World War II, and have drawn even closer after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 isolated Putin on the global stage.

The US and its allies, which slammed the summit, have accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia "does not rule out military-technical cooperation with the DPRK in connection with the treaty that was signed today."