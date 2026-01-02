Zelensky slams "heinous" Russian strike on residential area of Ukraine

Kharkiv, Ukraine - A Russian strike Friday on residential buildings in the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded at least 19 people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack came a day after Russia accused Kyiv of a strike on a hotel and a cafe in Khorly in Ukraine's occupied south, killing 28 people, and warned of "consequences" – but Ukraine said the attack targeted a military gathering that was closed to civilians.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram after Russia's attack on Friday that "a total of 19 people suffered blast injuries, glass wounds, and abrasions", adding that a six-month-old baby was among them.

AFP images from the site of the strike showed damaged multi-storey buildings, piles of smouldering rubble, and firefighters tackling the blaze.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "heinous" and said on social media that "preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area".

"Unfortunately, this is how the Russians treat life and people – they continue killing, despite all efforts by the world, and especially by the United States, in the diplomatic process," he added.

Russia's defense ministry rebutted Ukraine's claim it was behind the attack, saying its forces "did not plan or carry out strikes using missiles or air strikes within the city limits of Kharkiv."

It blamed Ukraine for trying "to distract international attention from the brutal terrorist attack against civilians" in Khorly.