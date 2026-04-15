Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2026: Baby stops mid-cry after seeing his own creepy reflection

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a first-time mom named Kenz films her newborn baby, Sonny, lying on the floor, staring into a small round mirror.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sonny is mid-cry when he suddenly spots his own distorted reflection – one giant eye gazing back at him - and freezes completely.

He was too stunned to make another sound, and his parents couldn't help but laugh!

"looking at yourself in the mirror after you freak out only to realize you were overreacting," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This newborn stopped crying the second he saw his own distorted reflection staring back at him!
This newborn stopped crying the second he saw his own distorted reflection staring back at him!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sonnysideup08

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sonnysideup08

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