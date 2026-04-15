Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2026: Baby stops mid-cry after seeing his own creepy reflection

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a first-time mom named Kenz films her newborn baby, Sonny, lying on the floor, staring into a small round mirror.

In the clip, Sonny is mid-cry when he suddenly spots his own distorted reflection – one giant eye gazing back at him - and freezes completely.

He was too stunned to make another sound, and his parents couldn't help but laugh!

"looking at yourself in the mirror after you freak out only to realize you were overreacting," one viewer joked.

Check it out: