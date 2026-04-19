Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2026: Toddler shoves dandelion straight into her mouth in hilarious TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's sweet flower-gifting moment took an unexpected turn when her toddler decided the dandelion was better as a snack.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom hands her little girl the flower when the toddler immediately shoves it straight into her mouth.
She then freezes in shock, with her mouth wide open, and bursts into tears.
"No bc what do I do as the parent," one viewer asked, while another said, "I promise I’m not a bad parent but my daughter did this and i was cracking up laughing."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@destinythorpe908