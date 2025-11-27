Humanoid robot walks more than 60 miles to secure world record!

Shanghai, China - A Chinese robot has stepped into the Guinness World Records after completing a three-day, 66-mile trek, the longest reported distance ever walked by a humanoid machine .

The five-foot-six-inch AgiBot A2 set off from the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on the evening of November 10, traversing highways and city streets before arriving at Shanghai's historic waterfront Bund area on November 13, according to Guinness World Records.

Shanghai-based robot maker AgiBot said its two-legged ambler "navigated varied surfaces... all while adhering to traffic regulations" during its continuous 66-mile journey, which was certified as the first feat of its kind on Thursday.

Video clips published by AgiBot showed the silver-and-black A2 trudging along a road past cyclists and scooters, before picking up its pace and marching down the Bund in front of the Shanghai skyline.

The world's tech firms are pouring massive sums into physical AI, with Morgan Stanley predicting that the world could have more than a billion humanoid robots by 2050.

The Chinese government has encouraged domestic firms to develop humanoids, in the hopes of leading the global robotics industry.