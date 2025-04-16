Woman is awarded world record for the "largest mouth gape"

This lady has a really huge mouth – the biggest in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records . What she can do with it is astounding!

Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson has a really big mouth and can do all kinds of wacky things with it. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords

Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson ended up in the famous world record book more or less due to a coincidence.

She was shown a video on the internet in which the current record holders presented their big mouths.

But Marie knew straight away that she could beat them!

"So I grabbed myself a ruler and I measured," the record-holder told Ketchikan Daily News.

"I’m like, 'wait a second, I can totally beat her!' Not just by a little bit either – hers was reported at around two and a half inches. It was like, 'Dude, I can beat her by almost half an inch.'"

At her next visit to the dentist, she told the doctor about her discovery and asked him to take an official measurement.

It turned out that Marie's mouth diameter was an incredible 7.59 cm (2.98 in)! The previous record holder, Samantha Ramsdell, had just 6.52 centimeters (2.57 in).

The record was a dream come true for Marie, especially as she had previously tried in vain to make it into the special book. In 2013, she was unable to take part in the world's biggest Wellington boot race as she was scheduled to work.