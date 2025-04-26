399 foot long strawberry cake tastes sweet Guinness World Record victory!

Argenteuil, France - Armed with 4,000 eggs and a truckload of sugar and cream, French pastry chefs this week completed a 121.8-meter (399 feet, eight inches) long strawberry cake, which they have claimed is the world's longest ever made.

Pastry chef and owner of pastry shop La Maison Heloise, Youssef El Gatou (C/R) poses holding his Guinness World record certificate for the world's largest strawberry cake, 399 feet, eight inches long, during a Guinness World Record event in Paris on Wednesday. © JULIE SEBADELHA / AFP

Youssef El Gatou brought together 20 chefs to make the 1.2 ton masterpiece that took a week to complete and was set out on tables in an ice rink in the Paris suburb town of Argenteuil for residents to inspect.

The Wednesday effort overtook a 100.48m (329 ft 7 in) long strawberry cake made in the Italian town of San Mauro Torinese in 2019.

El Gatou's cake also used 350 kilograms of strawberries, 150kg of sugar, and 415kg of cream.

To claim the record in the Guinness book, the cake had to be at least eight centimeters wide and eight centimeters tall.

The logistics were so difficult that the team "used blowtorches to heat the bowl" for the cream mix, said the chef's wife Nadia El Gatou.

Youssef El Gatou said that since he was a child, he had wanted to set a world record.

"I was looking for a product, or a French pastry, and I also wanted to highlight farm produce, so French strawberries and products like milk, cream, and butter," he said.