Americans lining up for Canadian citizenship "just in case" as new law comes into effect

Ottawa, Canada - Millions of Americans have become eligible for Canadian citizenship due to recent changes in the law that came into effect in December, and many are opting to apply – "just in case."

Many Americans are opting to apply for Canadian citizen "just in case" things get worse south of the border. © AFP/Jason Redmond

In December last year, Ottawa passed a bill to amend the country's Citizenship Act, revoking a measure that had limited citizenship by descent to only the first generation born outside of Canada.

The move came after Canada's highest court ruled in 2023 that the restrictions were unconstitutional.

According to CNN, many Americans are interested in taking up the opportunity.

One woman told CNN that she looked into moving to Canada after President Donald Trump was first elected in 2016, but decided against it when she realized her second generation son wouldn't be eligible.

Now that the laws have changed, however, her son has a realistic pathway to Canadian citizenship and she is considering a move out of the US due to fears that political violence and instability could worsen.

"I really don't recognize my world anymore," she said. "If things start deteriorating here with our economy, I know that I can just get in the car and go. It's an option anyway."

According to Ottawa-based immigration consultant Cassandra Fultz, this is not an unusual story since Trump won the 2024 election.