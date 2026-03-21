Toronto mayor seeks to block ICE agents at city's World Cup matches

Toronto, Canada - Toronto's mayor moved Friday to ban US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from the Canadian city during this summer's World Cup, saying their recent conduct proves they bring "fear and disorder."

Workers assemble temporary seating high in the air for the FIFA World Cup at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, on March 12, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The motion presented by Mayor Olivia Chow is entitled "No ICE in Toronto" and says the presence of agents "is liable to create fear during a time when we want to welcome the world and ensure that everyone feels safe."

The ICE website lists five Canadian cities where the force has a permanent presence: Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, and the capital Ottawa.

Toronto and Vancouver are the only two Canadian cities hosting 2026 World Cup matches.

For the first time, the tournament is being spread across three countries – the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Toronto is only hosting six matches, but organizers have previously said they were preparing for an elevated number of foreign visitors, anticipating some global soccer fans may be reluctant to travel to the US because of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration tactics.

"Unfortunately, the actions of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have cast doubt on the ability of many to visit or live in the United States and beyond safely," Chow's motion says.

There were protests in Italy ahead of this year's Milan Winter Olympics over the presence of some ICE agents as part of security for the US delegation.

The mayor's motion also references the recent large-scale deployment in Minnesota, during which federal immigration agents shot dead two protesters who were US citizens.