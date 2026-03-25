Canada slams Israel's plans to illegally occupy huge swaths of Lebanese territory

Ottawa, Canada - Canada on Tuesday blasted Israel's plans to illegally occupy land in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.

Canada responded to Israeli plans of illegally occupying large swaths of Lebanese territory as part of its expansionist campaign. © REUTERS

"Canada strongly condemns Israel's plans to occupy territory in southern Lebanon," Global Affairs Canada said on social media platform X.

"Lebanon's sovereignty & territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah's attacks on Israel must cease and they must disarm."

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel intends to occupy over southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, some 15 miles from the border, adding that it has destroyed vital infrastructure in the area.

"All bridges over the Litani that were used by Hezbollah for transporting fighters and weapons have been blown up, and the Israeli army will control the remaining bridges and the security zone up to the Litani," Katz told a meeting with Israeli officers in their Tel Aviv headquarters.

Katz also said that Israeli ground troops would advance further into Lebanon without providing details.