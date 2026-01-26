Canada and China scramble to reassure US after Trump tirade against trade deal

Ottawa, Canada - Canada and China moved to reassure the US that no free-trade agreement has been reached after President Donald Trump threatened to impose severe tariffs.

Both the Canadian and Chinese governments responded after US President Donald Trump (r.) threatened to retaliate to a trade deal struck by the two countries. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"The first thing is that, you know, Canada respects our engagements, our commitments," Carney told reporters on Sunday. "We have commitments under CUSMA not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification."

Responding after Trump threatened to slap Ottawa with a 100% tariff, Carney added: "We have no intention of doing that with China or with any other non-market economy."

He went on to assure the Trump administration that the newly negotiated trade deal between China and Canada meets all of Ottawa's obligations to the US, including the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Following a meeting between Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in mid-January, both sides hailed a "new strategic partnership," which saw a range of agreements made on trade, energy, and even agriculture.

"We're removing trade barriers to unlock billions of dollars in business for Canadian farmers, fish harvesters, and workers across agri-food sectors," Carney said in a statement on X at the time.