Trump lashes out at Carney with petty post about "Board of Peace" invitation for Canada

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced he had withdrawn an invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his so-called "Board of Peace"

US President Donald Trump (r.) withdrew his "Board of Peace" invitation to Canadian Prime Minister in a post on Thursday. © Dan Mullan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post addressed to Carney.

On Thursday, the 79-year-old signed the founding document for the new body, seen as a challenge to the UN.

Trump installed himself as chair of the board, which he originally conceived to preside over the reconstruction and future of Gaza, the Palestinian territory destroyed by over two year of Israeli assaults declared by numerous experts as genocidal.

The board's charter suggests those ambitions will be stepped up to handle conflicts and crises worldwide, despite an invitation list that includes actors accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity – among them Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the architect of Gaza's destruction.

Canada is one of many skeptical countries that have not committed to joining, though Carney said that it remained a possibility.

However, the Canadian leader's speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday – during which he said the US-led international system had gone through a rupture – angered Trump.

In his own remarks at Davos on Thursday, the Republican publicly called out Carney, saying: "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."