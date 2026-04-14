Mark Carney secures majority in Canadian parliament after sweeping by-election wins

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured a majority in parliament for his Liberal Party after winning all three of the by-election seats that were up-for-grabs on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured his party a parliamentary majority after winning big in Monday's by-elections. © AFP/Andrej Ivanov

Canadians voted in three districts on Monday to fill vacated seats, and the Liberals easily won two Toronto areas. They also secured a narrow victory in Quebec's Terrebonne district against the Bloc Quebecois candidate.

As a result, Carney's party has now secured 174 seats, granting the Liberals a majority in Canada's parliament.

Carney congratulated the new Liberal lawmakers – Tatiana Auguste, Danielle Martin, and Doly Begum – in a statement released to X early on Tuesday morning.

"Tonight, voters have placed their trust in our new government's plan," Carney said. "This is a time to come together so we can build a strong Canada for all."

"This is how we will continue to govern. We will work with all parties and solicit all perspectives in Parliament. The work ahead demands collaboration, partnership, and ambition to deliver at the speed and scale Canadians are counting on," the statement continued.

Since narrowly winning a minority government in last year's election, Carney has improved his party's fortunes by sticking firmly to a message focused on President Donald Trump, who he argues has upended the world order.

He has announced massive increases in military spending, in an attempt to further reduce Canada's reliance on the US for security, and has traveled the globe seeking new trade deals in Asia and Europe.

Liberal poll numbers are higher than they were a year ago, and the party has pulled off a stunning set of defections from the opposition benches, poaching four Conservatives and one left-wing New Democratic lawmaker.