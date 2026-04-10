Canadian PM Carney says he "couldn't be more proud" during beaming call with Artemis II crew

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he "couldn't be more proud" during a beaming call with the Artemis II's crew, and even cracked a joke about maple syrup.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated the astronauts about Artemis II and said that he "couldn't be more proud." © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"An honour to speak with Colonel Jeremy Hansen and the Artemis II crew tonight," Carney wrote on Thursday in a post to X. "Wishing you all a safe journey back to Earth."

Carney had spoken to astronauts, who are currently on their way back to Earth after flying further from the planet than any other human in history and completing a lap of the moon, via a live space-to-Earth connection.

"I want to extend the invite on behalf of all Canadians to come to Canada," Carney told the assembled crew of the Artemis II. "Certainly come to Ottawa."

" I just wonder, a lot of Canadians just want one point of reassurance that the preference is for maple syrup over Nutella on your pancakes in the morning," he joked.

"Canadians couldn't be more proud of you and this mission… we've all been watching and are inspired."

Carney drew special attention to Jeremy Hansen, the sole Canadian astronaut among the four-person team aboard the Artemis II. Hansen at one point even showed off a Canadian flag patch that the crew intends as a gift for Carney.

"Colonel Hansen has made history as the first Canadian to venture to the Moon – a testament to his exceptional skill, and to the decades of discipline, dedication, and perseverance that brought him to this moment," Carney said in a statement published by Canada's Government.