Carney says Canada's economy needs to be "more independent" from US amid Trump threats
Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney promised quick action Tuesday to transform an economy under threat from US President Donald Trump, hours after his Liberal party clinched a majority in parliament.
The Liberals swept three by-elections held Monday, giving them full control of parliament and Canada's first majority since 2019, during Justin Trudeau's first term as prime minister.
"Now it's time to get serious," Carney said, addressing the election results.
"We're building big, we're moving fast, we're just getting started," he added.
Carney's Liberals won the most seats in a general election a year ago, but fell narrowly short of a majority.
Liberal poll numbers have improved over the past year, with Carney consistently reminding Canadians that they live in a changed world and can no longer count on solid ties with the US.
Carney didn't mention Trump on Tuesday, but again stressed that Canada's economy needed to be "more independent."
While more than 85% of US-Canada trade remains tariff-free, Trump's levies on key sectors have triggered Canadian job losses and slowed growth.
The North American free trade deal that Trump signed in his first term is also in jeopardy, with revision talks set for the coming weeks. Trump has claimed the pact offers the US no benefit.
Canadians push for fewer ties to the US
The Liberal majority was made possible by a series of stunning floor-crossings since last year's election. Four Conservatives and one left-wing New Democratic lawmaker have joined the Liberal caucus.
Carney on Tuesday dismissed Conservative criticism that he earned his majority through shady political deals.
He said every elected lawmaker had the right to support the government program.
"We're fortunate to have them," he said of the floor-crossers.
Carney's first policy move since securing his majority was a response to Trump's war in Iran.
The prime minister announced federal tax breaks on gas and jet fuel that will begin Monday and are set to run through Labor Day, seeking to ease energy costs that have skyrocketed since the US and Israel began striking the Islamic republic.
Carney called the war "an enormous shock in the global economy," and described the energy tax breaks as a "responsible and temporary measure" to make life more affordable.
The Liberals easily held two Toronto districts in Monday's by-elections, areas seen as safe seats for the party.
In the Quebec district of Terrebonne, the Liberal candidate edged out a challenger from the separatist Bloc Québécois by just 731 votes.
In Montreal on Tuesday, 82-year-old Lisette Duquette told AFP she would have preferred a Bloc Québécois victory but described Carney as "talented" and cited a tendency to "rally" behind him, "given the whole global situation."
Marcel Tremblay, a 75-year-old Montreal resident, said the face-off with Trump was Carney's key challenge.
"Now he has a majority. With what's happening in the United States and internationally, we need to be strong."
"The new prime minister is building ties with many other countries so that we'll have fewer dealings with the United States. That's a good thing," he said.
Cover photo: ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP