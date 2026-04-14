Carney says Canada's economy needs to be "more independent" from US amid Trump threats

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney promised quick action Tuesday to transform an economy under threat from US President Donald Trump , hours after his Liberal party clinched a majority in parliament.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to protect the country's economy from US threats after his Liberal party won a majority in Parliament. © ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP

The Liberals swept three by-elections held Monday, giving them full control of parliament and Canada's first majority since 2019, during Justin Trudeau's first term as prime minister.

"Now it's time to get serious," Carney said, addressing the election results.

"We're building big, we're moving fast, we're just getting started," he added.

Carney's Liberals won the most seats in a general election a year ago, but fell narrowly short of a majority.

Liberal poll numbers have improved over the past year, with Carney consistently reminding Canadians that they live in a changed world and can no longer count on solid ties with the US.

Carney didn't mention Trump on Tuesday, but again stressed that Canada's economy needed to be "more independent."

While more than 85% of US-Canada trade remains tariff-free, Trump's levies on key sectors have triggered Canadian job losses and slowed growth.

The North American free trade deal that Trump signed in his first term is also in jeopardy, with revision talks set for the coming weeks. Trump has claimed the pact offers the US no benefit.