Trump springs tariff hike on Canada as spat over ad featuring Reagan reaches new lows

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Saturday he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10%, the latest retaliation over an anti-tariff ad that featured Ronald Reagan.

The announcement came two days after Trump said he had terminated all trade talks with Canada over what he called the "fake" ad campaign.

"Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD," Trump posted on Truth while on his way to Asia for a series of summits, having already accused the US neighbor of "dirty play."

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he said.

The ad from the Canadian province of Ontario used quotes from a radio address on trade that Reagan delivered in 1987, in which he warned against ramifications that he said high tariffs on imports could have on the US economy.

It cited the Republican as saying that "high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars," a quote that matches a transcript of his speech on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library's website.

Ontario said it would pull the offending anti-tariff ad on Monday so that negotiations could restart, though it aired again on Saturday night during Game 2 of a politically charged World series pitting the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Dodgers.