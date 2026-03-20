ICE detains autistic seven-year-old Canadian girl and her mother in Texas

McAllen, Texas - A Canadian mother and her autistic seven-year-old daughter were detained by ICE agents in Texas on Saturday.

A seven-year-old Canadian girl with autism was abducted and detained alongside her mother by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

While driving home from a baby shower on Saturday, Tania Warner was pulled over at a border patrol checkpoint and arrested, CTV reported.

Despite showing the immigration officers her Texas driver's license, her work visa, and her "actual visa," ICE detained her along with her daughter and took her to the notorious Rio Grande Valley detention center.

Warner moved to the US five years ago to live with her husband, Edward Warner – a US citizen – in Kingsville, Texas. Her daughter, Ayla Lucas, is only seven years old and has autism.

"They took her in, saying that they needed to fingerprint her to get more information, and she never came back out," Edward Warner told CTV, adding that an ICE agent then came and took Ayla away as well.

Speaking to the Guardian, Tania's cousin Amber Sinclair voiced concern for Tania and Ayla and confusion as to why they were detained.

"She has a social security card. She has a functional visa. That's good until 2030, so I don't understand why they're stopping her and detaining her," she said.

"She's having to use the mat from the floor to get a proper cover to keep warm," Edward told CTV. "The food is terrible... It's overcrowded, very loud, and they're just very stressed out right now."

"It's definitely traumatizing for a seven-year-old," Edward said in an interview with CBC News on Tuesday. "Very not happy being there. I wouldn't be either. My wife's having anxiety attacks and all sorts of problems."