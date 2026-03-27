China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US

Beijing, China - China announced two separate investigations on Friday into US trade practices in response to Washington's probes this month of Beijing.

China has launched two separate retaliatory investigations into US trade practices. © IMAGO / Zoonar

The probes into alleged disruptions to the global supply chain and trade of "green products" were "in response to the two US Section 301 investigations against China," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The US launched trade investigations this month into dozens of countries, including China, centered on overproduction and importing goods allegedly made with forced labor.

The efforts came weeks after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, saying he had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose them on virtually all countries.

China had called those "Section 301" investigations – which target foreign trade – "political manipulation."

Beijing's commerce ministry said on Friday it would "take corresponding measures in accordance with the investigation situation (and) firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests."

Both investigations would "conclude within six months" but may be extended up to three months, it added.