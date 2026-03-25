China slams "toxicity" of Japanese government after break-in at embassy in Tokyo

Beijing, China - China on Tuesday recorded an official protest with the Japanese government after a "forceful break-in" occurred at its embassy in Tokyo.

China lodged a formal protest and made representations with the Japanese government after its embassy in Tokyo was the victim of a "forceful break-in." © Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News & AFP/Philip Fong

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday revealed that an active-duty officer of Japan's military had scaled the wall earlier that morning, entered the embassy, and threatened staff members.

"The individual admitted ‌that his actions were illegal and threatened to ‌kill Chinese diplomats in the so-called 'name of god,'" said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian during his daily press conference.

"China is deeply shocked at this incident and has lodged strong démarches and protests with Japan," Lin told assembled reporters. "The incident once again highlighted the danger of the rampant spread of far-right impact and neo-militarism in the country."

"It also reveals the toxicity of the Japanese government's erroneous policies on vital issues concerning China-Japan relations such as history and Taiwan, and Japan's failure in maintaining discipline [in its military]."

Lin went on to urge the Japanese government to "thoroughly investigate the incidence at once" and bring "the full weight of law to bear on the perpetrator."

The incident comes at a time when tensions are frayed between Beijing and Tokyo, particularly since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that her country would come to the military aid of Taiwan if China were to invade.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Wednesday expressed regret over the incident and confirmed that security had been reinforced around the Chinese embassy.