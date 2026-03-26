China issued update on Iran peace talks: "Glimmer of hope"

Beijing, China - China 's top diplomat said that a "glimmer of hope" for peace in the Middle East has emerged amid talks to end the US-Israeli war on Iran .

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that a "glimmer of hope" for peace in Iran has emerged during ongoing talks. © Collage: AFP/Atta Kenare & AFP/Iori Sagisawa/POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged dialogue in separate calls with his Turkish and Egyptian counterparts, suggesting that both Iran and the YS had shown signs that they are willing to negotiate, which represented "a glimmer of hope for peace."

The remarks came hours before Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that "so far, no negotiations have taken place."

The White House warned that President Donald Trump was ready to "unleash hell" if Iran does not accept what has been reported to be 15-point US plan to end the war.

On Wednesday, Trump insisted that Iran was taking part in peace talks, and attempted to explain away denials.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a GOP dinner.

Wang told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a call that the rights and wrongs of the conflict are "crystal clear", and offered support to help facilitate the resumption of negotiations.