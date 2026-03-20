Beijing, China - As Taiwan struggles amid a global oil crisis, Beijing on Wednesday offered to provide Taipei with energy security as long as it agrees to reunify with China .

Beijing is offering to provide Taiwan with energy security "reunification" as long as it agrees to rejoin China. © AFP/I-Hwa Cheng

In a statement to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Chen Binhua said that "peaceful reunification" with Beijing is critical if Taipei wants to protect its energy and resource security.

"We are willing to provide Taiwan compatriots with stable and reliable energy and resource security so that they may live better lives," Chen said in response to a reporter's question about Taiwan's energy crisis.

President Donald Trump's war of aggression on Iran has plunged much of the global economy into crisis, as Tehran cut off the Strait of Hormuz and severed much of the world's energy supply.

Taiwan currently receives a third of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar and receives none of its energy from China. As a result, Taipei has been forced to scramble to secure alternative supplies from allies such as the US.

Chen's comments come after days of verbal spats between China and Taiwan, which were triggered when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that reunification is a historic inevitability.

In a statement responding to Wang's comments, Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry urged Beijing to "uphold regional peace and stability, stop misleading the international community, and immediately cease its repeated and unwarranted provocations."

"Cross-strait relations will only be improved when China adopts a responsible attitude and engages in reasonable, rational, respectful, and equitable dialogue."